10,380 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,380 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Laurentian cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.35 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 289.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

