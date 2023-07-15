1,098,200 Shares in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,098,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 251,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 37,189 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 736,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Itau BBA Securities cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $2.73 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -273.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 23.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,200.00%.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.