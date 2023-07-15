11,353 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,353 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

SWN stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWN. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

