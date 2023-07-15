12,080 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

