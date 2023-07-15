1,663 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Badger Meter by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI opened at $142.15 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.64 and a 12-month high of $156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Several research firms have commented on BMI. Argus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.80.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

