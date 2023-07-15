2,247 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exponent by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,743,000 after purchasing an additional 493,847 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 550.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146,028 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $7,927,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,088,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exponent Stock Up 1.2 %

EXPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $95.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

