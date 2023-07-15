2,758 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,984,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,387,705.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock valued at $23,664,680 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.