3,134 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.59.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $77.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $77.84.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

