3,363 Shares in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in WPP in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in WPP by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP Profile

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

