4,076 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

