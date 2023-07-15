5,488 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 204,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 96,220 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TC Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,264,000 after purchasing an additional 650,027 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.