931 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,791,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

