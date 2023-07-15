Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.98 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

