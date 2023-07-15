Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,307 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.5% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 11,187 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 89,167 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 44,165 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Shares of MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.70. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.