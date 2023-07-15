Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.