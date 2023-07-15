Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.39.

GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

