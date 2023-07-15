Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,759,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,020,000 after acquiring an additional 58,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,041,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,517 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $131.32.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.21.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

