Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock Position Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AR. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,152 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 109,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 447,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 65,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.