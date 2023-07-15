Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

