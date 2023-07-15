Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Tufton Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,075,599,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

Insider Activity

Apple Price Performance

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.92. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

