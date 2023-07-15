Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.92. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

