Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

