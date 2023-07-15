Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.08.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

