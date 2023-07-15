Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 8.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.79 and a 200 day moving average of $161.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

