Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 215,489 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $379,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 103,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,715,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,046,771,000 after buying an additional 307,619 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 89,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 75,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.08.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

