Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,633 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $250,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.92. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

