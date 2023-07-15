Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.90.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARES opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $957,880.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,205,282.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 37,494,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,763,535.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $957,880.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,205,282.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 651,234 shares of company stock worth $14,032,805 and sold 19,421,576 shares worth $469,241,265. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.