Asio Capital LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asio Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.