Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,278 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $207.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.00 and its 200 day moving average is $212.82.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

