Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 136 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 2,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after buying an additional 448,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Nordson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $246.46 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.94 and a 200-day moving average of $227.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

