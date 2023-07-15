Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,879 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,718 shares of company stock valued at $102,969 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

