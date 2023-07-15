Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,022 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,775 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.54 per share, with a total value of $25,009.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,662,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,416 shares of company stock worth $550,738 and sold 19,778 shares worth $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

