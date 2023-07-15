Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,426 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,303,000 after acquiring an additional 315,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,735,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,763,000 after buying an additional 119,928 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,498,000 after buying an additional 330,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,404,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,806,000 after buying an additional 83,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

NYSE CUZ opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.63%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

