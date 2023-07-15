Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,716 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 463,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,232,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ARCH opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $173.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 30.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

