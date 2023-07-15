Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 332 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $167.24 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average is $193.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.