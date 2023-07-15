Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,333 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after buying an additional 52,801 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 445,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

