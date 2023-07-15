Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 67,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Insider Activity

Graco Price Performance

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,422,089.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802. Insiders own 2.98% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $86.31 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $86.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $74.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

