Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Masco by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 74,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Masco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Masco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.98 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.07.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

