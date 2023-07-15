Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 12,210 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.94.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 78.08%.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $198,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About LTC Properties

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 212 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.