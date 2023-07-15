Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 187,204 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 322.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,204 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.33 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

