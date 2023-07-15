Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 19,663 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in YETI were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after buying an additional 53,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE YETI opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.45. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.69 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

