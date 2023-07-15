Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 842 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,854,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,619,000 after buying an additional 87,838 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $565,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 51.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Bio-Techne by 305.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

