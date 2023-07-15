Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.