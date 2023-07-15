Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $38,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 113,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $1,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
STRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of STRL stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $59.48.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
