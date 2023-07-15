Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,047 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

