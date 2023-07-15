Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in MasTec by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in MasTec by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -719.52 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

