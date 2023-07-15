Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 196.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Argus lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 19.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

