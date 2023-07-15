Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,482,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after buying an additional 1,513,719 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

NYSE CCL opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

