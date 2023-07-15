Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.31 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $93,697,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 84.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.