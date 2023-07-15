Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $102,457.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,942.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $67.89 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -282.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

